Idli Kadai Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Family Action Drama Opens Strongly

Idli Kadai Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Dhanush's latest directorial venture, Idli Kadai made its theatrical debut on October 1, 2025, and early reports suggest that the film has had a solid start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, produced under Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Dawn Pictures, marks Dhanush's return not only as an actor but also as a writer and director.

Industry trackers reported that the film managed to register a double-digit opening in Tamil Nadu, crossing the ₹10 crore mark on its first day. Observers note that the family-oriented theme and Dhanush's star power helped draw audiences across demographics.

Film tracker What The Fuss noted that Idli Kadai had a "₹10 crore plus" day-one gross in Tamil Nadu with strong advance booking for the Opening Weekend, while industry analyst AB George echoed a similar figure, describing it as a "good opening" supported by strong walk-ins in B & C centers.

Family Drama With Rural-Urban Backdrop

The movie revolves around a young man from a small village who moves to Dubai in pursuit of his aspirations. However, circumstances force him to return home, where he comes to understand the values of his roots and chooses to carry forward his father's vision. The narrative blends themes of migration, family responsibility, and generational values, set against both rural and urban backdrops.

The cast features Dhanush in the lead alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, R. Parthiban, and P. Samuthirakani. Music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing handled by Prasanna GK. The film also brings in noted names such as Peter Hein for action choreography and Jackie for art direction.

With the opening day performance setting a strong foundation, the weekend trend will be crucial in determining how Idli Kadai sustains its momentum in the coming weeks. Early indicators suggest that family audiences are driving much of the film's business. The coming days will reveal if the film can maintain its pace and establish itself as a major festive release.