Idli Kadai Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 5 Prediction: Dhanush's Film Maintains Strong Run Over Opening Weekend

Idli Kadai Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Prediction: Dhanush's latest directorial venture, Idli Kadai, continues to draw steady footfalls across Tamil Nadu as it enters its fifth day of release. The family drama, which opened in theaters on October 1, 2025, has shown promising box office momentum through its opening weekend, according to early trade estimates.

Film industry tracker AB George reported that Idli Kadai has grossed over ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu within its first four days, with Saturday alone contributing more than ₹5.5 crore. Based on current trends, the film is expected to reach around ₹36.5 crore by the end of its five-day extended opening weekend.

Rural-Themed Drama Draws Family Audiences Across Tamil Nadu

Idli Kadai marks Dhanush's return to direction and also features him in the lead role, supported by a cast that includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. The film is jointly produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films and Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. Technical credits include cinematography by Kiran Koushik, editing by Prasanna GK, and music by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Set against a rural backdrop, the film follows the journey of a simple villager who moves to Dubai in pursuit of better prospects. However, an unexpected tragedy compels him to return to his roots, where he learns to embrace his community and the ideals his father once stood for. The narrative explores themes of belonging, self-discovery, and the pull of home amid the pressures of modern life.

Industry observers note that Idli Kadai has benefited from a strong word-of-mouth factor and Dhanush's continued popularity as both actor and filmmaker. The film's mix of emotional storytelling and relatable rural themes has helped it resonate with family audiences.

As Idli Kadai enters the crucial weekday phase, trade analysts will be watching closely to see whether the film can sustain its pace beyond the festive weekend and extend its success into the coming weeks. With positive momentum and consistent attendance so far, the film appears poised for a solid run at the Tamil Nadu box office.