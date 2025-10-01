Idli Kadai (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 1 Early Trend: Dhanush's Film Beats Kuberaa; Will It Beat Madharaasi?



Idli Kadai (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 1 Early Trend: Dhanush has been making waves this year with his cinematic ventures. Following the buzz around Kuberaa, he is now in the spotlight for his second release, Idli Kadai. This drama film is penned, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush himself which has added to the excitement around the film. To note, Idli Kadai also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. Idli Kadai tells the story of a young man who leaves his job at a Michelin Star restaurant to rescue his father's idli shop.

The teaser and trailer of Idli Kadai have captivated audiences, making it one of the year's eagerly awaited films. Now that Idli Kadai is in theatres, it has garnered positive reactions from viewers. The morning shows witnessed a respectable turnout. Interestingly, Idli Kadhai has managed to create a massive buzz in the town as it marks Dhanush and Nithya's second collaboration after Thiruchitrambalam. The duo's chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with their impressive chemistry.

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu) Early Trends

According to a report published in Cinetrak, Idli Kadai has made a collection of Rs 4.67cr at 7 pm on the opening day in Tamil Nadu

Idli Kadai Beats Kuberaa's Opening Day Collection

Interestingly, Idli Kadai has managed to surpass the opening day collection of Kuberaa in Tamil Nadu which happens to be Rs 3.46cr. It will be interesting to see if Idli Kadai will be able to beat the opening day collection Madharaasi in Tamil Nadu which happens to be Rs 9.92cr

Meanwhile, talking about working with Dhanush, Nithya told NDTV, "He is a very familiar person. He is my friend. I think we are all people who don't stick to one role. We are very collaborative. We are people with multiple talents. We always contribute to everything. It's just a natural progression. I didn't see any separate versions of him but filming was fun".