Idli Kadai (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 2 Early Trend: Dhanush's Film Stays Steady; Eyes To Beat Thug Life



Idli Kadai (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 2 Early Trend: Dhanush is making headlines with his film projects this year. After the attention garnered by Kuberaa, he is now in the limelight for Idli Kadai. This drama film is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush marking his second directorial of year and it has generated considerable interest. Apart from Dhanush, Idli Kadai also features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. It narrates the journey of a young man who quits his job at a Michelin Star restaurant to save his father's idli shop.

The teaser and trailer of Idli Kadai have captured the audience's imagination, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now that it's released in theatres, it has received positive feedback from viewers. The morning shows saw a decent number of attendees. Notably, Idli Kadai has created significant buzz as it marks Dhanush and Nithya's second collaboration after Thiruchitrambalam. Their on-screen chemistry has been drawing attention and the movie has certainly opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. In fact it is going steady in Tamil Nadu especially.

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu) Early Trends

According to a report published in Cinetrak, Idli Kadai, which made a collection of Rs 8.28cr on day 1 in Tamil Nadu, has maintained a steady hold and earned Rs 4.67cr until 7 PM in the state today (day 2/ first Thursday)

Idli Kadai Eyes To Beat Thug Life On Day 2

Interestingly, Idli Kadai has managed to beat Kuberaa's second day collection in Tamil Nadu which happens to be Rs 3.56cr and is now eyeing to beat the day 2 collection of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life (Rs 5.07cr).

Meanwhile, talking about working with Dhanush, Nithya told NDTV, "He is a very familiar person. He is my friend. I think we are all people who don't stick to one role. We are very collaborative. We are people with multiple talents. We always contribute to everything. It's just a natural progression. I didn't see any separate versions of him but filming was fun".