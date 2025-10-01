Idli Kadai X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Family Action Drama

Idli Kadai X Review: Idli Kadai, the Tamil drama written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush, was released in theaters worldwide on October 1, 2025. The film, produced under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, features an ensemble cast led by Dhanush, alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

Following the release, audience reactions have started to appear on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter). Early viewers have shared their impressions, providing a glimpse into how the film is being received. While detailed critical reviews and box office figures are still awaited, these initial responses give a preliminary idea of audience engagement. A few of the initial audience responses are listed below.

Idli Kadai: Story and Technical Team Overview

The story of Idli Kadai revolves around a wealthy hotel owner whose business faces competition from a talented young idli vendor. After trying the vendor's unique idlis, the owner discovers that the vendor is his estranged son, born from a previous relationship. This revelation leads the owner to consider transferring his wealth to the newfound heir, creating a conflict with his other son. The plot explores themes of family, identity, and inheritance within this context of personal and professional rivalry.

Technically, the film brings together several industry professionals. Music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, and editing is done by Prasanna GK. Action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, while art direction is managed by Jackie. Dance sequences are overseen by Sathish, and still photography is credited to Theni Murugan. The film's costumes were designed by Kavya Sriram, with makeup by B. Raja and costume supervision by Nagu. Publicity design was carried out by Kabilan, production control by D. Ramesh Kuchirayar, and marketing by Manoj Maddy. Public relations were handled by Riaz K Ahmed and Sathish.

On the production side, Idli Kadai was produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush, with Sreyas Srinivasan serving as the executive producer. The film's music and digital distribution partner is Saregama India Limited, part of the RPSG Group.

With the opening day screenings underway, more detailed audience reactions and box office figures are expected in the coming hours. The initial feedback shared online provides insight into how viewers are responding to the film's narrative and performances, offering a first look at its reception across different regions.