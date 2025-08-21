Indra First Review: Early Feedback Highlights Vasanth Ravi's Film As A Good Investigative Thriller With Twists

Indra First Review: Indra, the upcoming Tamil crime-suspense thriller directed by Sabarish Nanda, is scheduled to release in theaters on August 22, 2025. The film stars Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, with Anikha Surendran, Sunil, Kalyan, and Rajkumar in supporting roles. Produced by Jaffer Sadiq and Irfan Malik under Emperor Entertainment and JSM Pictures, the story revolves around a serial-killer investigation.

The storyline follows an ex-cop who has lost his eyesight and embarks on a mission to track down a murderer terrorizing his town. As the investigation unfolds, the narrative presents a series of twists and reversals, exploring what happens when the hunter becomes the hunted.

Early reactions from industry trackers indicate that the film keeps viewers engaged throughout its runtime. According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, Indra earns a 3.5 out of 5 rating. He describes it as "a good investigative thriller about a series of murders... Lot of unpredictable twists and turns... Keeps you engaged from start to end."

The performances have drawn attention, with Vasanth Ravi's portrayal of the ex-cop highlighted as excellent. Mehreen Pirzada, according to Ramesh, looks beautiful and delivers a neat performance, while supporting roles by Sunil, Anikha Surendran, Kalyan, and Rajkumar have also been appreciated.

Technical aspects of the film have also been noted. Ajmal Tahseen's background score has been appreciated, Praveen KL's editing is described as crisp, and Prabu Raghav's cinematography has received positive mention.

The Crew Behind Indra

The film's technical team includes Praveen KL as editor, Prabu Raghav as director of photography, and Munipaulraj handling art direction. Stunt sequences are coordinated by Vicky, while costume design is managed by Poorthi Pravin and Vipin PR. Additional screenplay contributions come from Dinesh Mohan and Jaiganesh.

The music department features compositions, arrangements, and programming by Ajmal Tahseen, with live strings recorded in Budapest and orchestral programming by Kailash Shanmuga. Sound design and re-recording are overseen by Krishan Subramanian and Ramji Soma, respectively. Production control, publicity, promotions, and digital marketing involve T. Hariharasudhan, Venky, Vasumathi, and The RoadMap Digital.