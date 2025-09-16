Indra OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Pirzada Starrer Film Online

Indra OTT Release: The Tamil crime thriller Indra, featuring Vasanth Ravi and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, is set to arrive on digital streaming platforms nearly a month after its theatrical release. Directed by debutant Sabarish Nanda, the film opened in cinemas on 22 August 2025 and is now scheduled for OTT release on 19 September 2025. Audiences in India can stream the film on Sun NXT, while viewers outside the country can access it via Tentkotta at a later date.

Cast, Crew, and Storyline Details of Indra

Produced jointly by Jaffar Sadiq under JSM Productions and Irfan Malik of Emperor Entertainment, Indra brings together a cast that also includes Sunil, Anikha Surendran, Kalyan, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a former police officer who has lost his eyesight but takes on the challenge of tracking a serial killer terrorizing his town. The storyline follows a tense pursuit filled with unexpected twists, exploring the dynamic where the pursuer may end up becoming the pursued.

The film's technical crew features Prabu Raghav as the director of photography and Praveen KL handling editing. Music for the project is composed by Ajmal Tahseen, who also contributed to the film's lyrics along with Mydeen, Suriavelan, Dev, and Haja Mohideen. The sound design is managed by Krishan Subramanian, while re-recording mixing is credited to Ramji Soma. Munipaulraj served as the art director, and the film's stunt sequences were coordinated by Vicky. Costume design was managed by Poorthi Pravin and Vipin PR.

The direction team of Indra includes co-director Ranjith Rathinaswamy, associate directors Jack and Jaiganesh, and assistant directors Haarigan, Alvin Deva, and Saravanan Taru. The film's additional screenplay was handled by Dinesh Mohan and Jaiganesh. Behind the scenes, T. Hariharasudhan worked as the production controller, with Mario Infant Joseph M. serving as the production executive.

With its OTT release set for less than a month after its theatrical premiere, Indra will be accessible to a wider audience on digital platforms, allowing viewers in India and abroad to follow the story of the visually impaired ex-cop and the serial killer he is determined to catch.