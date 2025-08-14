Is Coolie LCU Or Not? Lokesh Kanagaraj Addresses Fan Curiosity Ahead of Rajinikanth's Movie Release

Is Coolie Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Hours before the worldwide release of Coolie on August 14, 2025, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a message addressing fans' curiosity about whether the film is connected to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The filmmaker confirmed that Coolie is a standalone project made specifically for Rajinikanth, putting to rest ongoing speculation about crossovers with his earlier films like Kaithi, Vikram, or Leo.

In his statement, Kanagaraj expressed gratitude to Rajinikanth for giving him complete creative freedom. He also thanked lead actors including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan for contributing to what he described as a nearly two-year journey from concept to completion. His note extended appreciation to the technical crew, production house Sun Pictures, and producer Kalanithi Maran for backing the project. He requested audiences to avoid sharing spoilers once the film is released, to preserve the theatrical experience.

Coolie's Production, Cast, and Standalone Status

Coolie was first announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171 before receiving its official title in April 2024. Filming began in Chennai in July 2024 and moved through multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, before concluding in March 2025.

The film's central cast features Rajinikanth as Deva, with Nagarjuna portraying Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle. Pooja Hegde makes a cameo appearance in a song titled "Monica." Behind the camera, the team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and editor Philomin Raj.

The LCU, also referred to as the Lokiverse, has become one of Tamil cinema's most recognized shared universes, with interconnected storylines involving law enforcement, vigilantes, and organized crime. Since Coolie is not part of that narrative web, it will stand on its own without direct ties to Kaithi, Vikram, or Leo.

After the early screenings of Coolie, detailed reviews and official box office figures over the coming hours and days are expected to provide a clearer picture of the film's reception. While Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film, any potential surprises or connections remain to be seen.