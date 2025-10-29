Is Rajinikanth Retiring After His Reunion With Kamal Haasan? Here's What We Know

Rajinikanth, 75, is at the centre of retirement speculation following his film Jailer 2. With upcoming collaborations, including a project with Kamal Haasan, fans are eager for clarity on his future in cinema.



Social media is buzzing with speculation about Rajinikanth, 75, possibly retiring from acting after his film Jailer 2. However, there has been no official statement confirming this. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information as rumours continue to circulate.

Rajinikanth is preparing for the release of Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 hit. The film's production has already started and it is anticipated to premiere in 2027. Following this, he will collaborate with Kamal Haasan on another project under Raaj Kamal Films International, directed by Sundar C.

Upcoming Projects and Speculations

The collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is expected to be a grand multistarrer. Nelson Dilipkumar, known for Jailer, will soon begin working on the script. The film is set to start production in 2027 and is speculated to be Rajinikanth's farewell project.

Reports suggest that Rajinikanth has four films lined up before his potential retirement. Among these projects, the multistarrer with Kamal Haasan might serve as his final cinematic appearance. This has led fans to believe it could be a fitting conclusion to his illustrious career.

Milestones and Achievements

Recently, Rajinikanth celebrated 50 years in the film industry. His last appearance was in Coolie, further cementing his legacy as a cinema icon. Despite the retirement rumours, there has been no confirmation from him or anyone in Tamil cinema.

The news of Rajinikanth's possible retirement has left fans shocked and eager for clarity. Local news outlets and social media platforms are rife with discussions about his future plans. An official announcement regarding his upcoming projects is expected later this week.

As fans await more details, they remain hopeful for an official statement from Rajinikanth or his representatives. Until then, the excitement surrounding his future endeavours continues to grow among audiences worldwide.