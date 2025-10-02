Kantara Chapter 1 (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 1 Early Trend: Rishab’s Film Fails To Beat Idli Kadai On 1st Day



Kantara Chapter 1 (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 1 Early Trend: Rishab Shetty's fans are thrilled as he returns with the much talked about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This period mythological action drama is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara. Given the phenomenal success of Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is both written and directed by Rishab. The movie features Rishab in the lead role, alongside Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in the lead.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the origins of its narrative. The film focuses on the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. It aims to blend regional folklore with spirituality and action, much like its predecessor. The movie promises an exploration of cultural and spiritual elements associated with the Bhuta Kola ritual. Produced by Hombale Films, this cinematic piece has been released in multiple languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Its multilingual release has made it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu) Early Trend

According to a report published in Cinetrak, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of Rs 2.63cr until 7 pm on day 1 (first Thursday)

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat Idli Kadai In Tamil Nadu

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1, which has been facing a tough competition from Dhanush starrer Idli Kadai, failed to beat the latter which minted Rs 4.67cr at 7 pm on day 1

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth penned a heartfelt post after Kantara Chapter 1 release and wrote, "Over a year ago, I had the privilege of joining the team of Kantara: Chapter 1. It has challenged me, taught me, improved the way I approach my craft and given me a new perspective on life. This film is a labour of love, painstakingly brought to life by the hundreds of people who worked day and night on it - I am so grateful to have been a part of this mesmerising film".