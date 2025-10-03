Kantara Chapter 1 (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 2 Early Trend: Rishab’s Film Sees Dip; Will It Beat Idli Kadai?



Kantara Chapter 1 (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Day 3 Early Trend: Remember the 2022 release Kantara? The Rishab Shetty directorial was a massive hit and even got the actor a National Award. And now, Rishab Shetty is creating waves once again as he is back with Kantara Chapter 1 which is the prequel of Kantara. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a period mythological action drama which comes with a stellar star cast of Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in the lead.

Given the phenomenal success of Kantara, there has been a massive buzz about Kantara Chapter 1. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 transported viewers to the pre-colonial era of coastal Karnataka. The film delved into the origins of its storyline, focusing on the early days of the Bhuta Kola ritual. It seeks to weave together regional folklore with elements of spirituality and action, similar to its predecessor. The movie promised an exploration of cultural and spiritual aspects linked to the Bhuta Kola ritual. Produced by Hombale Films, this cinematic piece has been released in multiple languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu) Early Trend

According to a report published in Cinetrak, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed a dip in numbers today. The movie has minted Rs 1.84cr until 7 pm on day 2 (first Thursday). To note, this is around half of Kantara Chapter 1's collection on day 1 at 7 pm which was around Rs 2.63cr.

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat Idli Kadai On Day 2

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is facing a tough fight from Dhanush's Idli Kadai in Tamil Nadu and has failed to beat the latter on day 2. For the uninitiated, Idli Kadai had minted Rs 4.67cr at 7 pm on day 2. In fact, on its first Friday (today/ day 3), Idli Kadai is still leading over Kantara Chapter 1 as the Dhanush directorial earned Rs 2.35cr in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth penned a heartfelt post after Kantara Chapter 1 release and wrote, "Over a year ago, I had the privilege of joining the team of Kantara: Chapter 1. It has challenged me, taught me, improved the way I approach my craft and given me a new perspective on life. This film is a labour of love, painstakingly brought to life by the hundreds of people who worked day and night on it - I am so grateful to have been a part of this mesmerising film".