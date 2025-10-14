Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Idli Kadai Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dussehra Clash Records ₹92 Crore Combined Gross

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Idli Kadai Box Office Collection: The box office battle in Tamil Nadu during the Dussehra weekend has seen strong competition between Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Idli Kadai. According to industry tracker Cinetrak, the two films have amassed a combined collection of approximately ₹92 crore in the state by the end of their second weekend.

Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada mythological action prequel directed by Rishab Shetty and produced under Hombale Films, has earned an estimated ₹47.5 crore over 11 days in Tamil Nadu. Released on 2 October to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, the film explores folklore, village traditions, and the interplay between local communities and historical power structures. The story follows a boy raised in a tribal village who navigates political conflicts, spiritual traditions, and evolving social dynamics in the forested region of Kantara. The ensemble cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

On the other hand, Idli Kadai, a Tamil family drama directed, co-produced, and led by Dhanush, has collected around ₹44.25 crore in 12 days. Released worldwide on 1 October under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, the film tells the story of a man who leaves his village to pursue work in Dubai but returns after unforeseen events to confront family and community responsibilities. The ensemble cast also features Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and R. Parthiban, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Festive Weekend Boosts Both Films' Box Office Performance in Tamil Nadu

Box office reports suggest that while Kantara maintained an edge over its Tamil counterpart during the second Sunday, Idli Kadai showed a steady presence. Both films benefited from the festive season, with audiences attending screenings over the extended holiday period.

The weekend performance underlines the growing trend of regional films finding cross-state audiences, with Kantara demonstrating strong traction outside its native Kannada market and Idli Kadai leveraging Dhanush's pan-Tamil appeal.

As both films continue their theatrical runs, industry observers are closely monitoring their weekday performance to assess sustainability beyond the initial festive surge.