Karur Stampede: TVK President And Actor Vijay Announces Financial Aid To Victims’ Families And The Injured

Karur Stampede: In the aftermath of the tragic stampede that occurred during a political rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Saturday, the actor has expressed his condolences and announced financial support for the victims and their families. The incident, which took place on September 27, 2025, claimed at least 39 lives and left several others injured.

In a statement shared with the public, Vijay described the events in Karur as "beyond imagination," adding that the tragedy has left him deeply distressed. He expressed his grief over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families affected. Vijay also emphasized the importance of standing by the victims during this period of immense sorrow.

Announcing financial assistance, the actor stated that he intends to provide ₹20 lakh to the family of each person who died in the stampede and ₹2 lakh to each individual currently receiving medical treatment. He described the gesture as a responsibility toward his supporters and a way to assist families in coping with the sudden loss.

State Provides Aid, Probe Ordered as Injured Receive Treatment

Several people who fainted or sustained injuries were admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confirmed that the state government will provide ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured. In addition, a commission led by retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan has been constituted to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede.

Vijay's message also included prayers for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment. He assured that his party, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam, would extend all possible support to the injured and their families. "With God's grace, we will strive to recover from all this together," he said, highlighting the collective effort needed to deal with such an unprecedented loss.

The Karur stampede serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in large political events and the necessity of stringent safety arrangements.