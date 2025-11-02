Kiss OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kavin & Preethi Asrani Starrer Fantasy Romantic Comedy

Kiss OTT Release Date: The Tamil fantasy romantic comedy Kiss, starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, hit theaters on 19 September 2025. Directed by Sathish Krishnan in his directorial debut, the film blends elements of romance, fantasy, and humor to explore themes of destiny and love. Produced under the banner of Romeo Pictures, the film brings together an ensemble cast including RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, Mathew Varghese, Kausalya, and Kalyan.

Kiss tells the story of a musician who discovers he has a supernatural ability: he can see a couple's romantic fate whenever they kiss. However, when he glimpses a grim outcome for the woman he loves, he is forced to confront the limitations of fate and take action to change it. The premise combines elements of romance and fantasy, placing the protagonist in a race against destiny itself.

Key Cast, Crew, and OTT Release Details

Behind the camera, Kiss features cinematography by Harish Kannan, with editing by RC Pranav. The music is composed by Jen Martin, while the film's action sequences are coordinated by stunt experts Peter Hein, Dinesh Subbarayan, and Rambo Vimal. Costume design is handled by Vipin and Poorthi, while additional dialogues were contributed by Mugil and R Savari Muthu. PA Shanmugam served as co-director, with Sakthivel overseeing makeup. Lyricists Vishnu Edavan, Ashique AR, and Venu Selvan wrote the songs for the soundtrack, which has been released under Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

The technical team also includes sound designers Suren and Alagiyakoothan, who worked on Dolby Atmos mixing, colorist Prasanth Somasekar, DI handled by Knack Studios, and VFX supervision by H. Moniesh of Hocus Pocus. The production management team consisted of Venkatesh, Dhass, and Anbazhagan, with Suresh Chandra and Sathish (AIM) serving as PROs.

After its theatrical run, Kiss is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 starting 7 November 2025. The OTT release provides an opportunity for a wider audience to access the film, particularly those who may have missed it in theaters.

As Kiss transitions from the big screen to digital, the film's story, ensemble cast, and production values are expected to attract attention from both fans of the lead actors and viewers interested in supernatural romantic narratives.