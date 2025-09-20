Kiss (Tamil) Box Office Collection Day 1: Kavin's Film Sees Decent Start Decent Start Cosidering The Budget

Kiss (Tamil) Box Office Collection Day 1: Looking for a feel-good romantic drama to enjoy this weekend? Kiss might just be the perfect pick. Described by viewers as "classic, comical, and romantic," the film delivers a complete entertainment package. But the big question remains: did Kiss live up to expectations at the box office? Let's take a look at its opening day collection and also explore the film's budget below.

Kiss (Tamil) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Kiss has grossed 40 Lakh at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). So far, the overseas and worldwide box office report of the movie has not yet arrived.

Kiss Occupancy Report Day 1 (Tamil)

Morning shows- 11.14%

Afternoon shows- 16.15%

Evening shows- no data

Night shows- 20.06%

Kiss (Tamil Film) Budget

The exact budget of the Tamil rom-com drama is not yet revealed. However, as per Filmvilla's report, Kiss is made on an approximate budget of Rs. 8 crore.

Kiss is a light-hearted Tamil romantic drama that follows the quirky journey of Arjun, a carefree young man with a fear of commitment, and Meera, a bold, independent woman who doesn't believe in love at first sight. Their worlds collide in the most unexpected way, leading to a series of comic misadventures, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments. As their bond deepens, the story explores how love can grow quietly, even between the most unlikely people. Set against a vibrant urban backdrop, Kiss blends humor, emotion, and romance, offering a feel-good tale about modern relationships, second chances, and finding love in spontaneity.

Kiss stars Kavin as Nelson and Preethi Asrani as Sarah in lead roles. Supporting cast includes Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, and Vijay Sethupathi (as the narrator).