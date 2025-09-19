Kiss X Review: How Audiences Are Reacting To Kavin And Preethi Asrani Starrer Romantic Comedy Film

Kiss X Review: The Tamil romantic comedy Kiss, featuring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, opened in theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed by Sathish Krishnan in his first outing as a filmmaker, the movie explores a unique premise where a musician can foresee a couple's romantic destiny whenever they share a kiss. The story takes a turn when he discovers a grim fate for the woman he loves, forcing him to confront the limits of his powers and attempt to alter destiny.

The film was first revealed in May 2023 under the tentative title Kavin 6, as it marked Kavin's sixth outing as a lead actor. Shooting reportedly started the same month, primarily in Chennai, and wrapped up by late January 2025. The official title, Kiss, was announced the following month. Romeo Pictures produced the film, with Raahul as producer and Javid as co-producer.

Cast and Crew

The film features Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble team behind the scenes. Harish Kannan handled cinematography, while RC Pranav edited the project. The music is composed by Jen Martin. Action sequences were coordinated by Peter Hein, Dinesh Subbarayan, and Rambo Vimal. Costume design was managed by Vipin and Poorthi, and makeup was led by Sakthivel. The film's sound design and Dolby Atmos mix were completed by Suren and Alagiyakoothan, with color grading by Prasanth Somasekar and visual effects by Hocus Pocus under the supervision of H. Moniesh.

Audience Response

With the release of Kiss, viewers have begun sharing their opinions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Although detailed critical reviews are still pending, these initial impressions provide a glimpse into how audiences are engaging with the movie. The following are among the first impressions shared by audiences.

Kiss is part of the 2025 slate of Tamil romantic comedies, contributing to the growing number of films exploring unconventional love stories. As screenings continue, more comprehensive audience and critic feedback is expected to emerge. Its performance at the box office and the response on social media will likely determine how the film is perceived over the coming days.