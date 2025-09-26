Kushi Re-release Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay And Jyothika's Hit Opens With ₹66.5 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

Kushi Re-release Box Office Collection: The 2000 Tamil romantic comedy Kushi, starring Vijay and Jyothika, returned to cinemas on September 25, 2025, drawing nostalgic crowds across Tamil Nadu. According to box office tracker Cinetrak, the re-release collected ₹66.5 lakh on its opening day from 189 tracked screens in the state. This figure places the film among the stronger re-release performers in recent years, though it trails behind some of Vijay's other hits.

For comparison, previous Kollywood re-releases have set higher benchmarks. Vijay's own Ghilli (2004) leads the list with a remarkable ₹3.1 crore on its first day, followed by Sachien (2005) at ₹1.76 crore. Kushi now stands third, ahead of other popular titles such as Baba (2002) with ₹57.1 lakh, Dheena (2001) with ₹55.1 lakh, and Billa (2007) with ₹29.5 lakh. Despite a lower screen count than some of these releases, the film's strong turnout reflects continued interest in Vijay's early-career work.

Vijay-Jyothika Film Returns To Screens After 25 Years

Directed and written by S. J. Suryah and produced by A. M. Rathnam, Kushi originally released on May 19, 2000, and became one of the year's commercial successes. The film follows Shiva and Jennifer, two young people who repeatedly cross paths and develop feelings for each other, though their own egos and circumstances create hurdles in their relationship. The combination of youthful romance, humor, and memorable music helped the film connect with audiences at the time.

The cast features Vijay as Shiva and Jyothika as Jennifer, supported by Mumtaj, Vivek, Vijayakumar, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film's soundtrack, composed by Deva, and the cinematography by Jeeva were key highlights in its original run.

Kushi also inspired several adaptations, including a Telugu version in 2001, a Hindi remake (Khushi, 2003), and a Kannada remake (Eno Onthara, 2010). The enduring appeal of the story and Vijay's star power continue to draw fans back to theaters even 25 years after its first release. With its re-release off to a solid start, trade observers are now watching how the film performs over the weekend to gauge the complete impact of its comeback in theatres.