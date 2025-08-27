Lakshmi Menon Accused In Kidnapping & Assault Case, Where Is She Now? Police Prepare To Question

Lakshmi Menon Accused In Assault Case: Lakshmi Menon is a well known name in the Tamil industry who made her debut with Malayalam. The actress is now being searched by the police in connection with assault case. As per Mathrubhumi's report, Lakshmi's name is coming in kidnapping and assault case of an IT employee.

The man who was allegedly working in an IT industry fell in an argument at a bar. Following this he was kidnapped and assaulted. The case was registered at Ernakulam Town North police station. In the following case, three men were arrested. It has been reported that the actress Lakshmi Menon was present with the kidnappers while the incident took place.

The video that has emerged shows a young woman, who was with Lakshmi Menon, getting into a heated argument with the young man. As of now, the police are preparing to question Lakshmi Menon regarding the same. Mathrubhumi reports that the actress is currently absconding.

Who Is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon is a Tamil actress who made her debut with Malayalam film 'Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya' in 2011. She then made her debut in Tamil films in 2012 with movie 'Sundara Pandian.' She has done movies like Chandramukhi 2, Pulikkuthi Pandi, Rekka, Avatharam, and many others. Lakshmi has received awards like Filmfare Award South, Tamil Nadu State Film Award and SIIMA Awards.

Lakshmi Menon has worked with several renowned names in the South Indian film industry. She collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj on the film Jigarthanda and starred alongside Ajith Kumar in Vedalam. Primarily active in Tamil cinema, Lakshmi recently returned to Malayalam films with Avathara, where her performance received much praise.