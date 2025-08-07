Maaman OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Soori And Aishwarya Lekshmi's Movie Online

Maaman OTT Release: The Tamil family drama Maaman, featuring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is scheduled to premiere digitally on ZEE5 starting August 8, 2025, after its earlier theatrical release. The film, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, originally released in cinemas on May 16 and is now ready to reach audiences at home. The movie's post-theatrical digital rights were acquired by ZEE5, while Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai secured the satellite rights.

Set against the backdrop of Trichy, Maaman explores the emotional journey of Inba (played by Soori), a devoted family man whose life undergoes significant changes following the arrival of a long-awaited child into the family. As bonds shift and expectations evolve, Inba finds love with Rekha, portrayed by Aishwarya Lekshmi, a doctor. Their marriage becomes central to the story as they navigate family pressures, emotional hurdles, and the challenge of balancing individual desires with familial obligations.

The narrative unfolds through a series of life events that test relationships and personal growth. What begins as a tale of domestic harmony gradually becomes a deeper reflection on misunderstandings, adjustments, and the subtle transformations that shape a family over time.

Maaman Set For Digital Debut

The ensemble cast includes Rajkiran, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar, and Geetha Kailasam, among others. The film was produced by K. Kumar under the Lark Studios banner, marking his continued collaboration with Soori after their previous film, Garudan (2024).

Maaman features music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, with cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Ganesh Siva. The film's trailer and soundtrack received attention for their grounded tone and evocative background score.

Though its theatrical release met with a modest reception, the upcoming digital premiere is expected to widen the film's reach. With streaming access beginning tonight, Maaman joins the list of Tamil films making their way to home screens in 2025.

Maaman will begin streaming on ZEE5 from midnight tonight (August 8), allowing viewers to catch the film from the comfort of their homes.