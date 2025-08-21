Maareesan OTT Release: How To Download Fahadh Faasil's Film For Offline Viewing On Netflix? Steps

Maareesan OTT Release time on Netflix: If you're bored with the run-of-the-mill films and web series on OTT platforms, you need to watch Maareesan on Netflix. The Tamil drama thriller will finally be available for streaming in the next few hours.

Maareesan Release Timings On Netflix: How To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Film Online?

Wondering when and where to watch Maareesan online? The Sudheesh Sankar directorial is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix in India. While the international audience cannot watch Maareesan on Netflix, Indian viewers can stream the full movie in HD quality if they have an active subscription for Netflix.

The movie starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil has earned praise from the critics for its impressive storyline and impeccable performances of the artists. In case you missed it in the theatres or didn't watch it due to language barriers, you can now stream the film on Netflix.

Guess what? The movie is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The dubbed version is available in Hindi with English subtitles on Netflix.

12am or 12:30pm- when will Maareesan release on Netflix? This is the question on everyone's minds. The film will release on Friday (August 22) midnight (12am) on Netflix.

How To Download Maareesan On Netflix For Offline Viewing?