Maareesan OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil And Vadivelu's Film

Maareesan OTT Release Date: The Tamil adventure-drama thriller Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is set to stream on Netflix from 22 August 2025. It will be streamed in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by R. B. Choudary under the Super Good Films banner, Maareesan was released in theaters on 25 July 2025 and completed its initial box office run before moving to digital streaming.

Story, Cast, and Production Details of Maareesan

According to the makers, the story revolves around an Alzheimer's patient who escapes from home with the help of a thief. The thief's motives are not purely compassionate; he intends to gain access to the patient's fortune while assisting him in travelling to different places. The plot follows the unfolding events as both characters navigate challenges arising from this unusual arrangement.

Leading roles are played by Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, supported by Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, P. L. Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja. Music for the project was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography was handled by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. V. Krishna Moorthy is credited with the film's story, screenplay, and dialogue, and also took on the role of creative director.

Principal photography began on 22 January 2024 in Chennai, with the initial schedule covering portions of the city before extending to other locations. By early April 2024, roughly half of the film had been shot. Production resumed in late October 2024, once Fahadh Faasil completed work on Pushpa 2: The Rule. The filming was wrapped up before the theatrical release, with stunts coordinated by Phoenix Prabu and visual effects handled by Lavan and Kushan from Digital Turbo Media.

Additional technical contributions include costume design by Dinesh Manoharan, makeup by Abdul, production design by Banglan, and art direction by Mahendran. Sound mixing was completed by M. R. Rajakrishnan, with sound design managed by Sync Cinema. The film's DI work was completed by Knack Studios, while promotional posters were designed by Yellow Tooths. Lyrics for the film's music were written by Madhan Karky and Sabarivasan Shanmugam.

With the announcement of its Netflix release, audiences now have the option to watch Maareesan across five languages from 22 August 2025, following its theatrical run.