Maareesan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil And Vadivelu's Film Online

Maareesan OTT Release Date: The Tamil adventure-drama thriller Maareesan, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in lead roles, is set to arrive on digital platforms from August 22, 2025. The film, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by R. B. Choudary under the Super Good Films banner, had its theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

Viewers in India can stream Maareesan on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. For audiences outside India, the film will also be available on Simply South, supporting Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Maareesan: Story, Cast and Crew Details

Maareesan follows the story of an Alzheimer's patient who escapes his home, assisted by a thief. The thief's motives are not driven by compassion but by an interest in the patient's fortune, setting the stage for a narrative that blends adventure with suspense.

The film brings together a notable ensemble cast. Alongside Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, the supporting lineup includes Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, P. L. Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja. Music for the project has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography is handled by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The screenplay, story, and dialogues are credited to V. Krishna Moorthy, who also serves as the creative director.

Production of Maareesan officially began on January 22, 2024. By April of the same year, around half of the film had been completed, with shooting paused to accommodate Fahadh Faasil's schedule for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Filming resumed on October 24, 2024, in Chennai to complete the remaining sequences.

Technical and creative contributions include Dinesh Manoharan (costume), Abdul (makeup), Banglan Art (production design), Phoenix Prabu (stunts), and Lavan & Kushan of Digital Turbo Media (VFX). Sound mixing was managed by M. R. Rajakrishnan, with Sync Cinema handling sound design and Knack Studios responsible for DI. The film's soundtrack is released under Saregama India Limited, part of the RPSG Group.

Maareesan will be available on streaming platforms from August 22, 2025, giving viewers who missed it in cinemas or prefer digital viewing a chance to watch it online.