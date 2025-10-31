Madhampatty Rangaraj-Joy Crizildaa First Child: Couple Welcomes FIRST Baby Amid Cheating Scandal; BOY Or GIRL?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@joycrizildaa

Madhampatty Rangaraj-Joy Crizildaa First Baby: Tamil celebrity chef-turned-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj and his second wife, celebrity stylist Joy Crizildaa, have once again grabbed headlines - this time for a joyous reason. Despite being surrounded by controversy and an ongoing cheating scandal, the couple is now celebrating one of the happiest moments of their lives. The duo has been blessed with their first child, marking a new chapter amid all the noise.

Just a few months ago, Joy Crizildaa took the internet by storm when she dropped pictures from her temple wedding with Madhampatty Rangaraj, revealing that they had tied the knot much earlier than fans believed. She also surprised everyone with a pregnancy announcement, confirming that the couple was expecting their first baby together.

Recently, Joy shared that the two had secretly married back in December last year, long before the news became public. Their relationship has been under public scrutiny, hitting headlines every now and then, due to the ongoing allegations and maintenance claims.

Now, adding a beautiful twist to their eventful journey, Joy Crizildaa took to social media to share the heartwarming news of their baby boy's arrival - leaving fans showering the couple with love and blessings.

Announcing the good news of the arrival of their baby boy (Zodiac Sign: Scorpio) on Twitter, Joy captioned it, "We, @MadhampattyRR

and I are blessed with a baby boy ❤️ #madhampattyrangaraj #chefrangaraj #chefmadhampattyrangaraj"

Madhampatty Rangaraj-Joy Crizildaa Marriage Controversy: Cheating Accusation, Rs 6.5 Monthly Maintenance & More

The personal life of Madhampatty Rangaraj, the well-known Tamil actor and celebrity chef, has taken a dramatic turn following explosive allegations made by his wife, Joy Crizildaa. What began as a quiet marriage has now turned into a full-blown legal and emotional battle, marked by claims of deceit and abandonment.

As per reports, Joy has approached the court seeking a monthly maintenance of ₹6.5 lakh, covering expenses such as house rent, car EMIs, and other personal costs. She stated that she had taken a career break after her marriage and during pregnancy, making her financially dependent on Rangaraj.

In her petition, Joy accused Rangaraj of trying to abandon her after she refused to terminate her pregnancy. She further alleged that Rangaraj concealed his existing marriage to his first wife and entered into wedlock with her despite being legally bound to another woman. According to Joy, once she became pregnant, Rangaraj allegedly distanced himself and left her to fend for herself. These shocking accusations have ignited a storm on social media.