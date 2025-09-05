Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection In Tamil Nadu (Final): Did Sivakarthikeyan's Film Beat Suriya’s Kanguva?

Madharaasi Advance Booking Final Collection (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan's massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the actor, who was last seen in Amaran, is here with the much talked about release Madharaasi. Directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi is a psychological action thriller. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass and Prem Kumar in key roles. Needless to say, Madharaasi has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Madharaasi marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with A. R. Murugadoss. This film is also notable as it is Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd project as a lead actor. The story of Madharaasi follows an ordinary man who gets unwillingly entangled in the underworld after his girlfriend becomes part of a dangerous scheme. With its premiere scheduled for September 5, anticipation is building among fans. In fact, the advance booking for Madharaasi received a phenomenal response from the audience especially in Tamil Nadu.

Madharaasi Final Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu)

According to a tweet shared by Cinetrak, Madharaasi has earned a total collection of Rs 5.35cr from pre-sales in Tamil Nadu with 2134 shows.

Madharaasi Beats Thangalaan Presales In Tamil Nadu

Interestingly, with a presales collection of over Rs 5.35cr in Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi has managed to beat Vikram starrer Thangalaan which had raked in Rs 4.85cr with 2145 shows from advance booking.

Madharaasi Fails To Beat Kanguva Pre Sales

Interestingly, despite a decent response in advance booking, Madharaasi has failed to beat Suriya's Kanguva in presales as the latter had minted Rs 6.15cr with 2000 shows in Tamil Nadu

Sivakarthikeyan recently addressed speculation about him allegedly trying to win over Thalapathy Vijay's supporters. In a conversation with News18, he remarked, "Many people are saying that I am trying to attract his (Thalapathy Vijay's) fans. No one can do it like that, my friend. Fans mean actual power. When Vijay sir said he was going to do his last film and enter politics, each of his fans followed him. Even when Ajith sir dissolved his fan clubs years ago, fans didn't bat an eye and still followed him.No one can take away others' fans. We have to earn fans through our own hard work. Within my strength, as an actor for 13 years, I have managed to make a few people as my fans".