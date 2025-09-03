Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan's Film Beats Dhanush's Raayan Earnings

Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan, who had won millions of hearts with Amaran last year, is now making headlines for his upcoming release. We are talking about Madharaasi which is a psychological action thriller film. Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie also features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles along with Sachana Namidass and Prem Kumar. To note, Madharaasi marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with A R Murugadoss.

To note, Madharaasi happens to be Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film as a lead actor. The movie revolves around a common man who is unwillingly pulled into the underworld after his girlfriend becomes a pawn of a deadly game. This begins the brutal war. As Madharaasi is set to premiere on September 5, the makers have begun the advance booking and it has received a decent response from the audience especially in Tamil Nadu.

Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu)

According to a tweet shared by Cinetrak, Madharaasi has earned over Rs 3cr from pre-sales in Tamil Nadu with 1713 shows.

Madharaasi Beats Raayan

Interestingly, with a presales collection of over Rs 3cr Madharaasi has managed to beat Dhanush starrer Raayan which had raked in Rs 2.63cr with 1357 shows from advance booking.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has addressed rumours of him stealing Thalapathy Vijay's fanbase. In a report published in News18, Sivakarthikeyan stated, "Many people are saying that I am trying to attract his (Thalapathy Vijay's) fans. No one can do it like that, my friend. Fans mean actual power. When Vijay sir said he was going to do his last film and enter politics, each of his fans followed him. Even when Ajith sir dissolved his fan clubs years ago, fans didn't bat an eye and still followed him.No one can take away others' fans. We have to earn fans through our own hard work. Within my strength, as an actor for 13 years, I have managed to make a few people as my fans".