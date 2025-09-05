Madharaasi Advance Booking Day 2 (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Beats Raayan & Retro On 1st Saturday

Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan's fans have a reason to be thrilled as the actor returns with the much-anticipated film, Madharaasi. This psychological action thriller, directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar. Madharaasi is noteworthy for being Sivakarthikeyan's first project with director A. R. Murugadoss. Additionally, it marks his 23rd role as a lead actor in his career. Needless to say, Madharaasi has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Madharaasi's plot centres on an ordinary man who becomes entangled in the underworld due to his girlfriend's dangerous scheme. The storyline of Madharaasi is captivating and features a star-studded cast that has heightened expectations among audiences. As Madharaasi has finally hit the screens on September 5, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.. In fact, Madharaasi has been receiving a decent response in pre-sales for the second day of release.

Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu)

According to a tweet shared by Cinetrak, Madharaasi has made a collection of Rs 4.61cr with advance booking for day 2 (first Saturday) in Tamil Nadu.

Madharaasi Beats Raayan and Retro

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 4.61cr, Madharaasi has managed to beat Dhanush starrer Raayan which had raked in Rs 4.21cr from presales for day 2 in Tamil Nadu. This isn't all. Madhaarasi has also managed to beat Suriya starrer Retro which had minted Rs 3.49cr from presales on first Saturday.

Meanwhile, talking about Madharaasi, Sivakarthikeyan has expressed that this AR Murugadoss directorial represents a notable shift from his usual roles. "Madharaasi isn't a full-fledged comedy film. The initial portions will have a bit of fun and love and then go into action mode. It's a Murugadoss film, and I am in it. If we try to balance it, then we'd get stuck. It's only fair that I need to fit into his style of filmmaking," he explained.