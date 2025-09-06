Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Beat Amaran On Opening Day?

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan is here with his 23rd film as a lead actor and his massive fan following can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Madharaasi which is a psychological action thriller. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Madharaasi is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss and this collab has left everyone quite intrigued. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Madharaasi also features an impressive ensemble of cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar.

To note, the storyline of Madharaasi revolves around an ordinary man who finds himself caught up in the underworld due to his girlfriend's dangerous plan. With its intriguing plot and star-studded cast, expectations for this movie were high. Released amid massive buzz, Madhaarasi has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Needless to say, good reviews and word of mouth had pinned high hopes for the movie's box office collection

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1 (India)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madharaasi has made a collection of Rs 13.1cr on day 1 (first Friday). This included Rs 11.5 cr in Tamil, Rs 0.1cr in Hindi and Rs 1.5cr in Telugu

Madharaasi Fails To Beat Amaran

Interestingly, Madharaasi has been facing comparisons with Sivakarthikeyan's last release Amaran. However, this AR Murugadoss directorial has failed to beat Amaran with a huge gap as the latter had minted Rs 21.4cr on opening day in India.

Madharaasi Records 6th Highest Tamil Opener Of 2025

To note, with an opening day collection of Rs 13.1cr, Madharaasi has recorded the 6th highest Tamil opener of the year after Coolie, Good Bad Ugly, Vidaayamurachi, Retro and Thug Life

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is over the moon to collaborate with AR Murugadoss for the first time. Talking to India Today he stated, "Madharaasi' isn't a full-fledged comedy film. It's a Murugadoss film, and I am in it. If we try to balance it, then we'd get stuck. It's only fair that I need to fit into his style of filmmaking. I've not done this kind of intense action before. 'Amaran' was a biopic with more of a gunfight, but 'Madharasi' is a commercial mass entertainer".