Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu): Did Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Beat Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life?

Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's fans have every reason to celebrate. The actor, who last appeared in Amaran, is now back with the eagerly awaited film Madharaasi. This psychological action thriller is both directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the movie stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar in significant roles. Madharaasi stands out as one of the year's most anticipated films. It marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and A. R. Murugadoss.

Additionally, Madharaasi project is noteworthy as it is Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd venture as a lead actor. The storyline revolves around an ordinary man who becomes entangled in the underworld after his girlfriend gets involved in a perilous plot. The excitement surrounding Madharaasi was palpable among fans. In fact, the advance booking for the film saw an overwhelming response from audiences, particularly in Tamil Nadu. And now that Madharaasi has premiered on September 5, it opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu)

According to a report by Cinetrak, Madharaasi saw a decent opening in Tamil Nadu as the movie raked in Rs 9.92cr on the opening day

Madharaasi Fails To Beat Thug Life On Day 1

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 9.92cr, Madharaasi has entered the top 10 highest openers of 2025 in Tamil Nadu and managed to beat Dragon which had minted Rs 4.52cr. However, Madharaasi has failed to beat Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life with a brink as the latter had earned Rs 10.62cr on its day of release.

Meanwhile, during an interview with India Today, Sivakarthikeyan called Madharaasi a 'commercial mass entertainer and stated that he hasn't done this kind of intense action before which intrigued him. Besides he has been quite elated to collaborate with AR Murgadoss for the first time. "It's so easy working with Murugadoss sir, there's no tension on the sets. He's a relaxed man, always calm and composed," he added.