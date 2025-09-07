Madharaasi Collection Day 3 Early Trend: Sivakarthikeyan Film Rides High On Weekend Buzz; Moves Closer To 35Cr

Photo Credit: Instagram/@srilakshmimoviesoffl

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Sivakarthikeyan returns to the big screen with a bang, this time alongside the rising star Rukmini Vasanth, in the much-anticipated 2025 film Madharaasi. Released on September 5, the film entered theatres riding a wave of high expectations-and it has lived up to the hype. With its gripping storyline, emotional depth, and a refreshing lead pairing, Madharaasi has earned both critical acclaim and audience love within just a few days of release.

With high expectations and star power to match, Madharaasi delivers both critical praise and box office success. Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth's fresh pairing strikes gold! Amidst the positive response, the film is thriving on its opening weekend.

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2 (First Saturday)

Directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, Madharaasi is a film that hits all the right notes-emotionally rich, visually appealing, and powerfully acted. Amid high expectations and strong pre-release buzz, the Tamil-language psychological crime-thriller has opened to a whopping collection of Rs 13.65 cr, as per Sacnilk.

On Saturday (day 2), even though the movie recorded a slight drop of 11.36%, the movie maintained a strong hold at ticket counters in the Tamil belt. As updated by the site, Madharaasi netted around Rs 12.1 cr, taking the 2-day total net collection to Rs 25.75 cr.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 13.65 Cr [Ta: 12 Cr; Hi: 0.1 Cr; Te: 1.55 Cr]

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 12.1 Cr [Ta: 10.9 Cr; Hi: 0.1 Cr; Te: 1.1 Cr]

Total - ₹ 25.75 Cr [Ta: 22.9 Cr; Hi: 0.2 Cr; Te: 2.65 Cr]

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates (First Wekeend)

Madharaasi isn't just winning hearts; it's also winning at the box office. Early collection reports suggest a strong opening weekend, with the film performing exceptionally well across Tamil Nadu and in select overseas markets.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has managed to add Rs 8.49 cr today (Sept 7, Sunday) till 8:15 pm, inching closer to the Rs 35 cr-mark. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at Rs 34.24 cr.

Madharaasi Occupancy Day 3 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 39.49%

Afternoon Shows: 66.36%

Evening Shows: 64.67%