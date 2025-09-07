Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Crosses ₹50 Crore, Shows Strong Momentum

Madharaasi Box Office Collection: The Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has recorded strong numbers at the box office in its opening two days. Released worldwide on September 5, the film has already crossed the ₹50 crore gross mark within its first two days, according to the makers.

Production house Sri Lakshmi Movies shared the figures on social media, confirming that the film had earned ₹50 crore globally by the end of Day 2. The statement also highlighted the momentum heading into Day 3, with advance bookings reported to be strong across key territories.

Madharaasi Tamil Nadu and Kerala Collection

Industry tracker AB George noted that the film's second-day performance in Kerala was on par with its opening day, surpassing ₹1 crore in gross collections from the state alone. In Tamil Nadu, the film reportedly delivered double-digit figures on both Day 1 and Day 2. He also indicated that the worldwide gross had already crossed ₹50 crore by the time Day 3 screenings began. Another trade analyst, Sreedhar Pillai, said the film was holding well and added that it remained strong on Day 2, further corroborating the collection numbers shared by the producers.

Madharaasi combines elements of psychological drama and action, centering on a character with Fregoli delusion who becomes entangled in efforts to stop an arms syndicate from transporting weapons into Tamil Nadu. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth.

The film was produced under the Sri Lakshmi Movies banner, with cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking another collaboration between him and Sivakarthikeyan.

Madharaasi had been in production for more than a year, with filming completed across Chennai and Pondicherry between February 2024 and May 2025. The project was initially referred to as SK23 before its official title was announced earlier this year.

As the film continues its third-day run, the focus will be on how it sustains momentum into the weekdays and beyond its opening frame.