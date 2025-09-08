Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Tracks Downward Over First Weekend In India

Madharaasi Box Office Collection: A.R. Murugadoss's new Tamil film Madharaasi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, completed its opening weekend in theaters with collections crossing the ₹36 crore mark across languages in India. The psychological action thriller, which opened on Friday, September 5, has recorded a downward trend in collections over its first three days.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹13.65 crore on its opening day, with the Tamil version contributing the majority share. On Saturday, collections dropped to ₹12.1 crore, while Sunday saw another dip, with around ₹10.85 crore registered. This brought the film's three-day domestic total to approximately ₹36.60 crore net.

The day-wise figures stand as follows:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13.65 crore [Tamil: ₹12 crore; Telugu: ₹1.55 crore; Hindi: ₹0.1 crore]

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹12.1 crore [Tamil: ₹10.9 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore; Hindi: ₹0.1 crore]

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10.85 crore (early estimates)

Total (3 days): ₹36.60 crore

The film's performance has been closely watched, given the combination of Sivakarthikeyan in a lead role and Murugadoss returning with a psychological thriller after several years.

Set against the backdrop of an arms syndicate attempting to smuggle weapons into Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows the story of Raghu, a man grappling with a rare psychological condition known as Fregoli delusion. His path collides with NIA officer Premnath as they take on a northern syndicate pushing firearms into the state. The narrative moves between Raghu's present-day involvement in the mission and his past, including his relationship with Malathi, blending action with psychological drama.

The project was officially launched in 2023 under the working title SK23, as it marked Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film as a lead actor. Filming was carried out across locations such as Chennai and Pondicherry between February 2024 and May 2025. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Sudeep Elamon handling the cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad in charge of the editing.

With the film entering its first weekday today (Monday, September 8), box office watchers are keen to see whether Madharaasi can sustain its run in the Tamil market and beyond.