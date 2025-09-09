Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Crosses ₹40 Crore Mark In India

Madharaasi Box Office Collection: The Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, opened to a strong response at the box office. Released on September 5, the film entered its fifth day today (Tuesday) with cumulative earnings crossing ₹40 crore in India, according to box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film opened strongly on Friday, registering collections of about ₹13.65 crore across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. Saturday saw a slight drop to ₹12.1 crore, followed by Sunday's ₹10.65 crore. Monday witnessed a sharp decline, with earnings falling to around ₹4.15 crore, bringing the four-day total to ₹40.55 crore net, Sacnilk reported.

Madharaasi 4-Day India Net Collections

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13.65 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹12.1 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹10.65 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹4.15 crore (early estimates)

Total: ₹40.55 crore

Despite the steep fall on its first weekday, the overall figures make Madharaasi one of Sivakarthikeyan's higher-grossing recent openers. Tamil Nadu remains the key contributor to its revenue, while dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi added smaller amounts.

Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi Combines Action and Psychological Thriller Elements

The film, produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, brings together a wide ensemble including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The story revolves around a man living with Fregoli delusion who becomes entangled in a mission to dismantle a North Indian arms syndicate attempting to push weapons into Tamil Nadu. His fragile psychological state and troubled past are interwoven with the high-stakes operation, giving the narrative a layered approach that blends action with psychological tension.

Madhaaraasi was first announced in September 2023 under the working title SK23 before its official title reveal earlier this year. Filming took place between February 2024 and May 2025 across multiple locations, including Chennai and Pondicherry. The technical team includes cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As the film steps into its fifth day, all eyes are on whether it can stabilize after the Monday drop and sustain momentum through the coming weekdays before heading into its second weekend.