Madharaasi Collection Day 7 Early Trend: Joins 2025 Highest Grossers List Amid Dip; Yet To Overtake Thug Life

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Siva Karthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss joining forces was always going to make noise - and when Madhaarasi was announced, expectations shot through the roof. Touted as a high-octane action entertainer with a socially relevant twist, the film quickly became one of the most talked-about Tamil releases of 2025. Released worldwide on September 5, the film opened to a solid weekend, driven by fan excitement and strong marketing. But after a promising start, the film's box office momentum saw a noticeable dip during the weekdays.

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Wednesday)

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film hit cinemas worldwide on September 5, riding on massive pre-release buzz, star power, and a slick marketing campaign. With a gripping plot and Siva stepping into a grittier role, expectations were sky-high. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, the Tamil-language psychological action-thriller opened to a solid weekend, with impressive footfalls across Tamil Nadu and a good response in overseas markets. The first three days saw packed shows and energetic crowd reactions, especially in single screens and mass belts.

However, the weekday trend told a different story. After a promising start, the film witnessed a noticeable dip in collections from Monday onwards. As per Sacnilk, Madhaarasi numbers dropped further below yesterday (Wednesday, Sept 10) and managed to rake in around Rs 2.25 cr only, taking the overall net earnings to Rs 46.75 cr in 6 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 13.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 12.1 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 11.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.15 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 3.2 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 2.25 Cr

Total - ₹ 46.75 Cr

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (First Week)

As the movie is set to complete one week in cinemas today (Thursday, Sept 11), the numbers are yet to show any upward trend. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Sivakarthikeyan's movie has managed to add ₹ 0.68 cr (approx.) today till 4:45 pm. Currently, the total net numbers are estimated to be at ₹ 47.38 cr.

Despite the ongoing box office struggle, the movie has managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films (2025) list, according to Koimoi.

Madharaasi Occupancy Day 7 (Today)

Morning Shows: 13.96%

Afternoon Shows: 16.71%

Madharaasi Vs Thug Life

As per the same Koimoi report, Madharaasi is yet to surpass Thug Life's net earnings.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films & Their Collection (2025)

Coolie: ₹ 284.68 cr

Good Bad Ugly: ₹ 153.75 cr

Dragon: ₹ 102.55 cr

Vidaamuyarchi: ₹ 81.58 cr

Tourist Family: ₹ 61.59 cr

Retro: ₹ 60.50 cr

Thalaivan Thalaivii: ₹ 59.31 cr

Madha Gaja Raja: ₹ 48.70 cr

Thug Life: ₹ 48.18 cr

Madharaasi: ₹ 47.38 cr