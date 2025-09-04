Madharaasi Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Sivakarthikeyan's Action Thriller Shows Strong Pre-Sales

Madharaasi Box Office Early Trends: Sivakarthikeyan's much-anticipated Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi is set to release tomorrow, September 5, 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has already drawn considerable attention with its advance booking numbers, suggesting a strong opening at the box office.

According to industry tracker Film Trackers, pre-sales for Madharaasi crossed 1.18 lakh tickets on BookMyShow by the morning of September 4. Ticket sales steadily climbed over the past three days, with 16,750 tickets sold on September 1, 29,900 on September 2, and a sharp rise to over 72,000 tickets on September 3. HiFi Talkies also reported that more than 1.2 lakh tickets have been booked overall, adding that the film's marketing has avoided excessive hype.

Box office observers have pointed out that the timing of the release could work in the film's favor. Madharaasi arrives on a Friday that coincides with Milad-un-Nabi, followed by a weekend, giving it three consecutive holidays to capitalize on footfalls. This extended window is expected to provide a significant boost to its day one and opening weekend numbers across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

First Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss Collaboration Gears Up for Release

The film, which marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director Murugadoss, was officially announced in 2023 and went on floors in early 2024. Principal photography concluded in May 2025, with major portions shot in Chennai and Pondicherry. The project also reunites Sivakarthikeyan with composer Anirudh Ravichander, while Sudeep Elamon handled cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad took charge of editing.

Madhaaraasi features a wide ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The story follows an ordinary man who becomes entangled in a gun-smuggling syndicate's operations, only to find his fractured psyche spiraling into violent territory as personal stakes deepen.

With early booking data indicating strong audience interest and the advantage of a festive weekend, all eyes are now on how Madharaasi will perform once it hits theaters tomorrow. The film's opening day results are expected to set the tone for its run at the box office.