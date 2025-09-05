Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1 Tamil Nadu Update: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Matches Raayan, Trails Retro

Madharaasi Box Office Collection: Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, hit theaters on September 5, 2025, and has begun its run with a solid performance at the box office. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the project marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss and also serves as the actor's 23rd outing in a lead role.

According to box office tracker Cinetrak, Madharaasi collected ₹4.38 crore in live sales across Tamil Nadu by 4 PM from morning and noon shows on its opening day. As per Cinetrak, the end-of-day sales crossed ₹7.75 crore, placing it on par with the tracked Day 1 gross of Raayan (released on July 26, 2024).

During morning shows, Madharaasi registered ₹1.73 crore, higher than Raayan's ₹1.62 crore but lower than Retro's ₹2.79 crore, which was released on May 1, 2025. For matinee screenings, Madharaasi pulled in ₹2.65 crore, again outpacing Raayan's ₹1.69 crore, though short of Retro's ₹3.55 crore. These figures place the film in a competitive position among recent Tamil releases.

Film Background and Production

Madharaasi was officially announced in September 2023 under the tentative titles SKxARM and SK23, before the final title was unveiled in February 2025. Filming reportedly began in early 2024 and wrapped up in May 2025, with major portions shot in Chennai and Pondicherry.

The cast features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, with Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The ensemble also includes Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

On the technical front, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sudeep Elamon, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Action choreography is overseen by Kevin Kumar, and production design is handled by Arun Venjaramoodu.

Story Premise

The narrative centers on an arms smuggling syndicate operating in Tamil Nadu. While authorities move to dismantle the network, an ordinary man becomes entangled after his partner is used as leverage. His psychological struggles push him into violent confrontations, creating a layered conflict between law, crime, and personal turmoil.

With its opening day collections matching Raayan's Day 1 tally and trailing Retro, Madharaasi has registered a solid start at the box office. The final Day 1 earnings are awaited, and how the film sustains its momentum over the weekend will determine its trajectory in the weeks ahead.