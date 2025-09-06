Madharaasi Box Office Day 2 (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Sees Dip But Gives A Tough Fight To Raayan

Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, his 23rd as a lead actor, has stirred excitement among fans. The movie, Madharaasi, is a psychological action thriller that has been eagerly awaited this year. Directed and written by AR Murugadoss, it marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss, sparking curiosity among audiences. The film features a talented ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Sachana Namidass, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Prem Kumar. This diverse lineup adds to the anticipation surrounding the release.

The storyline of Madharaasi centres on an ordinary man who becomes entangled in the underworld due to his girlfriend's risky scheme. This gripping narrative has heightened expectations for the film. Released amid significant buzz, Madharaasi has garnered positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. With its captivating plot and star-studded cast, Madharaasi was expected to perform well at the box office. The favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth have further boosted hopes for its commercial success. Interestingly, after a grand opening in Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi witnessed a slight dip in numbers on day 2

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2 (Tamil Nadu)

As per a report in Cinetrak, Madharaasi, which minted Rs 1.73cr in the morning and Rs 2.65cr in the noon (Matinee) in Tamil Nadu, saw a dip in numbers today (day 2/ first Saturday). To note, Madharaasi raked in Rs 1.19cr in the morning and Rs 1.65cr during the noon in Tamil Nadu

Did Madharaasi Beat Raayan On Day 2 In Tamil Nadu?

As Madharaasi has been facing comparisons with Dhanush starrer Raayan, this Sivakarthikeyan starrer has been giving a tough fight to the latter. Madhaarasi, with a collection of Rs 1.19cr in the morning, managed to beat Raayan on day 2 as the latter had minted Rs 1.09cr. However, the noon collection saw a twist as Raayan had an upperhand with a collection of Rs 1.93cr as compared to Madharaasi's Rs 1.65cr.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today, Siva Karthikeyan was all praises for AR Murugadoss and stated, "It's so easy working with Murugadoss sir, there's no tension on the sets. He's a relaxed man, always calm and composed".