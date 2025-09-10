Madharaasi Box Office Day 5: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Beats Veera Dheera Sooran’s Lifetime Collection In 5 Days

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 5: Sivakarthikeyan's latest film Madharaasi has generated significant excitement among his fans for all the right reasons. This psychological action thriller, directed and written by AR Murugadoss, is one of the year's most awaited films. After all, it marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss and it has undoubtedly sparked curiosity among audiences. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar.

To note, the plot of Madharaasi centres on an ordinary man who becomes entangled in the underworld due to his girlfriend's risky scheme. With its captivating storyline and a cast full of stars, expectations were high for this release. The film premiered amidst considerable anticipation and has received positive feedback from both viewers and critics alike. In fact, Madharaasi witnessed a good start at the box office and was seen going strong until the first weekend. However, the movie has been witnessing dip during the weekdays.

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madharaasi saw a dip of 26% in numbers and made a collection of Rs 3.06cr on day 5 (first Tuesday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 44.36cr

Madharaasi Surpasses Veera Soora Dheeran Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 44.36cr, Madharaasi has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vikram starrer Madharaasi which happens to be around Rs 40.75cr

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Madharaasi is expected to see a steady hold at the box office today and will be inching close to Rs 48cr mark. Interestingly, Madharaasi is now eyeing to surpass the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life which happens to be Rs 48cr.

Meanwhile, during an interview with India Today, Sivakarthikeyan called Madharaasi a 'commercial mass entertainer and stated that he hasn't done this kind of intense action before which intrigued him. Besides he has been quite elated to collaborate with AR Murgadoss for the first time. "It's so easy working with Murugadoss sir, there's no tension on the sets. He's a relaxed man, always calm and composed," he added.