Madharaasi Box Office Day 6 (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan's Film Sees 19% Dip But Maintains Lead Over Raayan

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 6 (Tamil Nadu): Sivakarthikeyan's massive fan following around the world has much to cheer about as the handsome hunk is here with his much talked about release Madharaasi. This psychological action thriller, both directed and penned by A. R. Murugadoss, features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Madharaasi is particularly significant as it marks Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd lead role in his career.

The plot of Madharaasi centres on an ordinary man who finds himself drawn into the underworld due to his girlfriend's involvement in a dangerous scheme. This movie also represents the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and A. R. Murugadoss. The anticipation for Madharaasi was evident among fans, especially in Tamil Nadu and it has been ruling the box office there since the beginning. However, Madharaasi did witness a dip in numbers post the first Monday

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 6 (Tamil Nadu)

As per Cinetrack, Madharaasi has minted Rs 86.13 lakhs so far in Tamil Nadu until 6 PM. These include Rs 38.06 lakhs from morning shows and Rs 46.97 lakhs from matinee shows

Madharaasi Beats Raayan On Day 6 In Tamil Nadu (Morning Trend)

Interestingly, despite dip in numbers, Madharaasi has been maintaining lead over Dhanush starrer Raayan which had minted Rs 34.09 lakhs from the morning shows on its day 6 of release. However, Raayan did have an upper hand during matinee shows as it earned Rs 49.27 lakhs. It will be interesting to see of Madharaasi can maintain the lead over Raayan throughout the day.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today, Siva Karthikeyan was all praises for AR Murugadoss and stated, "It's so easy working with Murugadoss sir, there's no tension on the sets. He's a relaxed man, always calm and composed".