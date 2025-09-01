Madharaasi First Review: Ahimsa Entertainment's Vithur Shares Take On Sivakarthikeyan's Film

Madharaasi First Review: The upcoming Tamil film Madharaasi, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, is beginning to draw attention ahead of its theatrical release on September 5, 2025. Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the psychological action thriller marks his first collaboration with Murugadoss, a pairing that has been anticipated ever since the project was announced in September 2023.

Initially referred to by the working titles SKxARM and SK23, the official title Madharaasi was confirmed in February 2025. The film is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies and features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Filming began in February 2024 and wrapped in May 2025, with major portions shot in Chennai and Pondicherry. Technical departments bring together several experienced names: Sudeep Elamon handles cinematography, while A. Sreekar Prasad takes charge of editing. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously collaborated with both the director and the lead actor on separate projects.

While official reviews will only arrive post-release, an early reaction has surfaced online. Vithur from Ahimsa Entertainment shared a brief reaction on X, describing the film as a "triple blast" and pointing to the collaboration of Murugadoss, Anirudh, and Sivakarthikeyan. The post, though not a detailed critique, has already generated discussions among fans.

Madharaasi Set for September 5 Release Amid Industry Buzz

The production team features stunt choreography by Kevin Kumar, production design by Arun Venjaramoodu, and costume design led by Deepali Noor. Post-production work has involved studios such as Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and Prime Focus. Sound design, dubbing, and promotional material have been managed by multiple teams, reflecting the large-scale nature of the project.

With the release date approaching, the film positions itself as one of the significant Tamil releases of the year. Its psychological action thriller narrative, combined with the high-profile collaboration, has ensured steady attention within the industry and among audiences. Its critical and commercial performance will become clearer once it hits theaters on September 5.