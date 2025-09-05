Madharaasi: Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Sivakarthikeyan & A R Murugadoss' Action Thriller Movie

Madharaasi: Hit Or Flop? The much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, arrived in cinemas on 5 September 2025. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the project brings together Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss for the first time, marking the actor's 23rd outing as a lead.

The film features Sivakarthikeyan in the central role, supported by Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Additional appearances come from Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

Early Audience Reactions

Following its theatrical debut, viewers began sharing their thoughts on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Although detailed reviews and official box office numbers have not yet been released, these early posts offer a snapshot of how viewers are responding to the Sivakarthikeyan-led film. Broader feedback and box office updates are likely to surface in the days ahead as screenings continue. A look at some of these early reactions is provided below.

Production, Storyline, and Technical Details of Madharaasi

Madharaasi was first announced in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23. The official title was revealed in February 2025, shortly before the start of its promotional campaign. Filming began in February 2024 and wrapped by May 2025, with key shooting locations including Chennai and Pondicherry.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, a frequent collaborator with both the director and lead actor. Cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, while veteran editor A. Sreekar Prasad has managed the cuts. Action choreography is by Kevin Kumar, and production design is credited to Arun Venjaramoodu. Costumes were designed by Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam.

The narrative centers on Tamil Nadu facing an influx of illegal weapons smuggled by a powerful syndicate. As law enforcement works to dismantle the operation, an ordinary man is unwillingly dragged into the criminal underworld when his lover becomes entangled in the group's schemes. The plot explores his transformation as buried psychological fractures emerge, blurring the boundaries between justice and personal vengeance.

The project involved several established studios and technicians. Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells contributed to the visual effects, while Prime Focus handled digital imaging. Sound design was managed by Suren and Azhagiya Koothan, with dubbing carried out at Seed Studios. Publicity materials were designed by Gopi Prasannaa, and marketing was overseen by First Show. The film's soundtrack has been released under Junglee Music.

With its release now underway, Madharaasi will continue its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu and other regions. As audience turnout builds and box office tracking progresses, the film's broader reception, whether it proves to be a hit or a miss, will become clearer in the coming weeks.