Madharaasi Morning Occupancy Day 1: Did Sivakarthikeyan's Film Beat Raayan In Footfalls On Opening Day? Deets

Madharaasi Morning Occupancy Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's fans have every reason to celebrate today and rightfully so. The actor, last seen in Amaran, is back with the eagerly awaited film Madharaasi. Directed and penned by A. R. Murugadoss, this psychological action thriller stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar. Madharaasi has been one of the year's most anticipated films. Madharaasi stands out as Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with director A. R. Murugadoss.

To note, Madharaasi is also significant as it marks his 23rd venture as a lead actor. The film's plot revolves around an ordinary man who finds himself caught in the underworld due to his girlfriend's involvement in a perilous plan. With its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast, expectations were high for this cinematic experience. Interestingly, Madharaasi has received decent reviews from the audience and critics.

Madharaasi Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madharaasi has recorded an occupancy of 46.22% during the morning shows in the Tamil belt

Madharaasi Fails To Beat Raayan On Day 1

With a footfall of 46.22%, Madharaasi has failed to beat Dhanush starrer Raayan which recorded an opening day occupancy of 48.52%.

Meanwhile, talking about Madharaasi, Sivakarthikeyan has expressed that this AR Murugadoss directorial represents a notable shift from his usual roles. "Madharaasi isn't a full-fledged comedy film. The initial portions will have a bit of fun and love and then go into action mode. It's a Murugadoss film, and I am in it. If we try to balance it, then we'd get stuck. It's only fair that I need to fit into his style of filmmaking," he explained.