Madharaasi OTT Release Date, Platform: Where To Watch Film After Theatrical Run Is Over?

Madharaasi OTT Release Date: September is the month to look forward to. Several much-awaited films are releasing in the month, promising to entertain the audience with their hatke content. Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, The Conjuring: The Last Rites, Madharaasi, and Ghaati have hit the silver screens on Friday (September 5). The viewers have a plethora of movies to choose from.

After the success of Coolie, all eyes are on Madharaasi as the trailer has captured the attention of the audience. The early reviews have indicated that A. R. Murugadoss has presented Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce avatar, which will strike a chord with the fans.

The psychological action thriller has been lauded for its impressive first half; however, the critics have mentioned that the film went haywire in the second half. Sivakarthikeyan has once again wooed the audience with his acting prowess, earning brownie points from all corners.

Madharaasi OTT Release Platform: When Will Madharaasi Premiere Online?

The buzz for Madharaasi has reached its peak as the cinephiles are keen to see how A. R. Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan's combination would work at the box office. Their epic collaboration has already become the talk of the town.

Wondering when and where to watch Madharaasi after the theatrical release is over? The movie will premiere online on Prime Video. Did you know the streaming giant has spent a whopping amount to purchase the digital rights of the film?

"Madharaasi is expected to premiere on Prime Video after the four-week theatrical window is completed. South films usually release on OTT platforms after four weeks, which means the movie will be available for streaming in the first week of October 2025. Prime Video has shelled Rs 40 crore for the digital rights of Madharaasi, all thanks to Sivakarthikeyan's fandom," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.