Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan And A R Murugadoss Movie Online

Madharaasi OTT Release: The Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi, directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, is set to make its digital debut after its theatrical run. The film, which opened in cinemas on September 5, 2025, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 1, 2025. Viewers can watch it in Tamil as well as dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The story follows a tense mission to stop the spread of illegal weapons across Tamil Nadu. At the heart of the plot is Raghu, a man suffering from a rare psychological disorder known as Fregoli delusion, who becomes an unexpected participant in an operation to intercept a large arms consignment being moved by a North Indian syndicate. His fragile mental state adds uncertainty to a mission already fraught with danger, creating a narrative where law enforcement officers and civilians confront hidden motives and violent threats.

Behind the Scenes of Madharaasi

Behind the camera, the film brings together an experienced crew. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and editing is by A. Sreekar Prasad. The action sequences are choreographed by Kevin Kumar, while production design is credited to Arun Venjaramoodu. The movie also employed extensive visual effects work from Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells.

The Amazon Prime release will allow a wider audience to experience the film's storyline and psychological elements after its theatrical run. The streaming release is expected to draw in viewers who missed the big-screen experience or who wish to revisit the film in multiple languages.

With its mix of action, psychological tension, and a cast led by Sivakarthikeyan under the direction of A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi now moves from theaters to home screens, ready to reach a pan-Indian audience starting October 1.