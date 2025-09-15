Madharaasi OTT Release: When & Where To Expect The Digital Streaming Of Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss Film

Madharaasi OTT Release: Madharaasi, the Tamil psychological action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss, is currently running in theaters following its release on 5 September 2025. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the movie follows a high-stakes operation involving a North Indian arms syndicate and a man with a complicated psychological profile who becomes key to preventing the spread of firearms in Tamil Nadu.

The film, initially referred to as SK23 as Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film as a lead actor, was officially titled Madharaasi in February 2025. Shooting took place between February 2024 and May 2025, with key scenes filmed across Chennai and Pondicherry.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for the film, while Zee TV has reportedly secured the satellite rights. According to a report by the Times of India, Madharaasi could become available on the OTT platform in early October, though no official confirmation on the streaming date has been made. The report also suggests that the satellite premiere is expected to coincide with an upcoming festival period.

The narrative centers on the challenges faced by a group attempting to thwart the syndicate's plans. Amid the high-pressure operation, the lead character navigates personal struggles while assisting law enforcement in addressing the escalating threat. The storyline combines elements of psychological complexity with action-driven sequences.

Madharaasi: Key Crew Details

The production credits include Sudeep Elamon as cinematographer, A. Sreekar Prasad as editor, Kevin Kumar overseeing action choreography, Suren and Azhagiya Koothan managing sound, Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells handling VFX, Arun Venjaramoodu as production designer, Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam in charge of costumes, Abdul Razak on makeup, and a dedicated team for promotional materials, including Gopi Prasannaa (publicity), Venky (motion poster), Phantom FX (title animation), and Image One Studios (promotional videos).

With its ongoing theater run, Madharaasi is currently reaching audiences on the big screen, while anticipation builds around its forthcoming availability on the OTT platform.