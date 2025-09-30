Madharaasi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan And Rukmini Vasanth Starrer Movie Online

Madharaasi OTT Release: The Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi is set to reach home audiences following its theatrical run earlier this month. Directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, the film opened in cinemas on September 5, 2025, and will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 1, 2025. Viewers can watch the movie in its original Tamil version as well as dubbed formats in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, supported by Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The story follows a dangerous mission to stop a major arms syndicate attempting to smuggle weapons into Tamil Nadu. At the center of the narrative is Raghu, a man living with a rare psychological condition known as Fregoli delusion. His involvement complicates an already high-stakes operation led by NIA officer Premnath, creating tense confrontations and personal dilemmas.

Madharaasi: Technical Crew Highlights

Behind the camera, Madharaasi brings together a seasoned technical team. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and editing is overseen by A. Sreekar Prasad. Kevin Kumar choreographed the action sequences, while production design is credited to Arun Venjaramoodu. The movie also makes extensive use of visual effects created by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells, with additional sound and post-production work contributed by teams at Prime Focus, Seed Studios, and other industry specialists.

The upcoming streaming release offers audiences who missed the theatrical run an opportunity to experience the film's mix of psychological tension and action-driven storytelling. Its multi-language availability is expected to extend the reach of the movie beyond Tamil-speaking regions, giving viewers across India access to the thriller on a single platform.

With its Amazon Prime Video premiere set for October 1, Madharaasi transitions from the big screen to digital viewing, allowing a wider audience to engage with its narrative and performances.