Madharaasi OTT Release: Where To Stream Sivakarthikeyan & A R Murugadoss' Film After Its Theatrical Run

Madharaasi OTT Release: The Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, arrived in cinemas on 5 September 2025. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss and also stands as the actor's 23rd feature in a lead role.

While the film is currently running in theaters, attention is already turning toward its digital release. Reports indicate that the post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. However, an official update on the release date has not yet been announced, and the timeline will likely depend on the film's theatrical performance and distribution strategy.

Cast, crew, and storyline details of Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi

The project was first revealed in September 2023 under the tentative names SKxARM and SK23 before officially being titled Madharaasi in February 2025. Shooting took place between February 2024 and May 2025, with major portions filmed in Chennai and Pondicherry.

The technical crew brings together several experienced names. Music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, a frequent collaborator with both Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss. Cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, while veteran editor A. Sreekar Prasad has overseen the film's editing. Kevin Kumar managed action choreography, and Arun Venjaramoodu worked on production design.

Sivakarthikeyan takes on the central role, while Rukmini Vasanth appears opposite him. Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal appear in prominent roles. The supporting lineup includes Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

The narrative of Madharaasi revolves around an illegal arms syndicate operating in Tamil Nadu. As law enforcement tries to contain the threat, an ordinary man is reluctantly pulled into the criminal network after his partner becomes entangled in the group's activities. The story examines his transformation as hidden psychological struggles surface, drawing him deeper into conflict with both the syndicate and himself.

As Madharaasi continues its theatrical journey, audiences who prefer to watch it at home can expect its arrival on Amazon Prime Video in the digital space. Further announcements regarding exact release dates are awaited.