Madharaasi Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Sivakarthikeyan & A R Murugadoss' Film

Madharaasi Overseas Review: The Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, began its international rollout ahead of its worldwide release on 5 September 2025. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in leading roles, supported by Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

Overseas premieres have already started, with the first public screening in the United States taking place on 4 September 2025 at 8:30 PM local time, corresponding to 6 a.m. IST. The early international shows have drawn attention on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where viewers abroad have begun sharing their initial impressions. While the posts vary in content, they reflect the early engagement the film has generated ahead of its broader release. A few of the early audience responses are shared here.

In India, early shows are set to begin at 9 a.m. in Tamil Nadu. Other states will follow staggered schedules depending on regional distribution; for instance, in Karnataka, screenings will start as early as 6:30 a.m.

From Announcement to Release: Cast, Crew, and Plot Details of Madharaasi

Announced in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23, Madharaasi marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with A. R. Murugadoss and his 23rd lead role. Filming took place between February 2024 and May 2025, with key schedules in Chennai and Pondicherry. The official title was confirmed in February 2025.

Key members of the technical team are cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, and action director Kevin Kumar. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals also contributed by him. Production design was overseen by Arun Venjaramoodu, while Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam handled costume design. VFX work was executed by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells, and the sound team included Suren and Azhagiya Koothan, with dubbing managed at Seed Studios.

The story centers around the impact of a gun-smuggling syndicate on Tamil Nadu, following an ordinary man who becomes entangled in the underworld after his lover is drawn into the criminal network. As law enforcement closes in, the protagonist's struggle intensifies, creating a tense narrative that blurs the line between personal conflict and larger criminal threats.

Madharaasi is distributed internationally alongside its Indian release, with music released through Junglee Music. With early overseas screenings underway, the film is generating anticipation among global audiences ahead of its wider theatrical run.