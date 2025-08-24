Madharaasi Trailer Out Now: Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Drama With Murugadoss Nears Theatrical Release

Madharaasi Trailer Released: The much-anticipated trailer of Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, has been unveiled. The film, an action thriller, is among the major Tamil titles lined up for release this year and is set to arrive in theaters on September 5, 2025. Along with the Tamil version, the trailer has been made available in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Madharaasi Brings Together Sivakarthikeyan, Murugadoss, And Anirudh

Madharaasi brings Sivakarthikeyan and A.R. Murugadoss together for the first time. The project was initially announced in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23, highlighting the actor's 23rd outing as a leading man. The official title was revealed in February 2025. Filming began in February 2024, with key portions shot in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Joining the cast are Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukmini Vasanth. Behind the camera, the technical crew features several notable names. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, while editing is overseen by A. Sreekar Prasad. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also provided vocals for some tracks. The film's production design comes from Arun Venjaramoodu, with action sequences choreographed by Kevin Kumar. Costumes are designed by Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam, with makeup by Abdul Razak.

Visual effects work has been carried out by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells. Post-production, including DI, has been done at Prime Focus. Sound design and dubbing were managed by Suren, Azhagiya Koothan, and the team at Seed Studios. Publicity design is by Gopi Prasannaa, while promotional videos have been handled by Image One Studios.

Produced under the Sri Lakshmi Movies banner, the film is backed by executive producer Sundarraj. Marketing is being managed by First Show.

With the trailer now out in multiple languages, the makers have offered audiences a clearer glimpse of what to expect from the Murugadoss-Sivakarthikeyan collaboration. Scheduled for release on September 5, Madharaasi is positioned as one of the major Tamil theatrical outings of the year.