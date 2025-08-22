Madharaasi Trailer Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss Film's Audio And Trailer Launch Event Revealed

Madharaasi Trailer Release Date: The makers of Madharaasi, the upcoming Tamil psychological action thriller, have officially confirmed the trailer release date of the film. Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the project marks his first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan, who plays the lead role.

The audio and trailer launch of Madharaasi will be held on August 24, 2025, in a star-studded event. The film itself is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 5, 2025. Sri Lakshmi Movies, the production house, made the announcement on social media, noting that the event would showcase both the audio album and the much-anticipated trailer.

Madharaasi Team: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon In Key Roles

Madharaasi features a strong ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Actors Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass also appear in supporting roles. The film, which began principal photography in February 2024, has been shot across Chennai, Pondicherry, and other locations.

The project was first revealed in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23, before the official title Madharaasi was announced in February 2025. For Sivakarthikeyan, this marks his 23rd film as a lead actor.

The technical team behind the film includes several leading names from the industry. Cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, and action choreography by Kevin Kumar. Production design is handled by Arun Venjaramoodu, with Deepali Noor designing costumes.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, reuniting with director Murugadoss after their previous collaborations. Backing vocals are provided by Deepthi Suresh, with Sajith Satya serving as the creative consultant for music. The songs have been recorded and mastered at Albuquerque Records in Chennai.

Visual effects are managed by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells, while DI is being carried out at Prime Focus. Publicity design has been done by Gopi Prasannaa, and Venky has worked on the motion poster.

With the official trailer launch just days away, Madharaasi is moving closer to its theatrical debut. The film's release on September 5 is expected to be one of the notable dates in the Tamil film calendar this year.