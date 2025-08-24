Madharaasi Trailer Release Time: Sivakarthikeyan And A.R. Murugadoss Movie's Trailer To Be Out Tonight

Madharaasi Trailer Release Time: The much-anticipated trailer of Madharaasi, the Tamil psychological action thriller, will be unveiled today (August 24) at 7 PM. The makers, Sri Lakshmi Movies, confirmed the release time through their official social media handles. Earlier, they also announced that the audio launch will take place this evening.

Directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi brings together Sivakarthikeyan and the filmmaker for the first time. The project, produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, has been in the works since its official announcement in September 2023, when it was initially referred to by its working title "SKxARM" or "SK23." The film's final title was revealed in February 2025.

Film Background

The movie features a star-studded cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukmini Vasanth. Principal photography began in February 2024 and was carried out across locations in Chennai and Pondicherry.

On the technical front, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon. National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad has taken charge of the editing. Other departments include production design by Arun Venjaramoodu, costumes by Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam, and action choreography by Kevin Kumar. The film's visual effects have been managed by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells.

Madharaasi Release Date

The film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 5, 2025. With just weeks left for its release, today's trailer launch is expected to give audiences a more detailed look at the film's tone, characters, and narrative style.

The project is presented as "An Anirudh Musical" and is backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies with Sundarraj serving as executive producer. The sound design team includes Suren and Azhagiya Koothan, while dubbing was carried out at Seed Studios. Publicity design is by Gopi Prasannaa, and marketing is handled by First Show.

As the countdown to its release begins, the trailer launch this evening marks an important milestone for the film's promotional campaign.